Letter: Waiting for an answer

On June 14, 2021, the Senate voted 53 - 44 to confirm the nomination of Judge Kentanji Jackson to the Washington, D.C. Circuit Court. Three Republican senators voted to confirm. Senator Chuck Grassley opposed it. I called his office to ask why he opposed the nomination.

On July 16, 2021, I received an acknowledgment of my question, but not an answer. I say this because he did not answer my question. This acknowledgment consisted of four paragraphs. The first and fourth paragraphs were each one sentence thanking me for contacting him. The second paragraph noted that Judge Jackson had been appointed to the District Court by President Obama in 2015 and had been involved in over 500 cases. Senator Grassley stated he appreciated Judge Jackson’s work on the Sentencing Commission.

Paragraph three consisted of two sentences. The first noted Judge Jackson’s nomination was confirmed on June 14. The second sentence stated Grassley voted in opposition to the nomination. There was no reason given as to why he opposed her nomination. That was the question I asked him on June 14 and he has refused to answer.