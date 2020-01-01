Letter: Wake up before we sink

The Iowa Caucus is about one month away, and the next president must work for the common good of the common people — not Wall Street, banks, or drug corporations.

I have a short list of where our next president must start:

1) Provide funding to fix our deplorable infrastructure. It needs to be done now; we have done very little over the past 30 years. It will also create more jobs.

2) Take on pharmaceutical companies to reduce drug prices; many elderly folks cannot afford the price of their medication today.

3) Take on the NRA; shootings and killings are now the norm in our towns and country.

4) Job creation and increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2024. Nobody should be asked to work for poverty-level jobs or wages.

5) Have government policy set by the representatives elected by the voters, not by the lobbyists working for the special interests and large corporate interests.

6) We must take "dark money" out of our elections and not allow money to buy our next president.

Our current government is not working for the common people. Wake up and listen to who might be willing to rock the boat — before we all sink.