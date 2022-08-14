Letter: Wake up, Illinois; abortion is moral not political issue

Illinois is fast becoming the abortion capital of the US thanks to our governor. According to Planned Parenthood the number of out-of-state abortions has swelled to over 800 per month. Our so-called Christian/Catholic president is even advocating Medicare pay for transportation to Illinois for moms to kill their unborn babies.

Abortion is not a political issue nor a religious issue. It is a moral issue! It certainly is not reproductive health care. Reproductive health care is the complete physical care of a woman during her reproductive years. It deals with the reproductive functions during all stages of a woman’s life including birth control, pre-natal care, treatment of diseases and functions relating to a women’s reproductive system.

As a business owner, I have always fought hard for equality, freedom and opportunities for women. However, no one has the right to take the life of another human being, born or unborn! Life is precious at any stage. No longer is there any argument on when life begins. We now know that little heart is beating less than a month after conception. At 6 weeks, brain waves can be detected. The child's mouth and lips are present, fingers are forming. At 8 weeks, every organ is in place. Bones and unique fingerprints begin to form. That baby can feel pain! Agreed, everyone is entitled to safe medical care. However, abortion is not medical care! Since 1973 over 63,000 unborn lives have been destroyed! A whole generation!