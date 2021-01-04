Letter: Wake up to scope of COVID-19 deaths

For perspective, consider this from a December piece in the Journal of the American Medical Association, which concludes, “The failure of the public and its leaders to take adequate steps to prevent viral transmission has made the nation more vulnerable, allowing COVID-19 to become the leading cause of death in the United States, particularly among those aged 35 years or older. Much of this escalation was preventable, as is true for many deaths to come. (Vaccines) offer(s) hope for 2021, but that solution will not come soon enough to avoid catastrophic increases in COVID-19–related hospitalizations and deaths. The need for the entire population to take the disease seriously —notably to wear masks and maintain social distance—could not be more urgent.” It adds, “COVID-19 is unlike other causes of death (shown) in the Table because it is communicable; individuals who die from homicide or cancer do not transmit the risk of morbidity or mortality to those nearby. Every COVID-19 death signals the possibility of more deaths among close contacts.” I suggest that the Geneseo gentleman and others best heed the conclusions of the JAMA piece!