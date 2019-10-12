Emperor Trump’s New/Old Clothes is a disturbing modern-day tragedy of endangering America (and the world) that continues to unfold with erroneous support by the Republican administration and voters that enable the self-appointed emperor to continue obstructing justice and implementing cover-ups by excusing and ignoring his thousands of endless lies, bad governing and mistakes concerning environmental, climate-related, human rights, women and LGBTQ issues.
Furthermore, Trump doesn’t support U.S. international allies, but instead supports enemies like North Korea and Russia, while creating an overblown and uneven fantasy of our see-saw economy.
It would take me at least a few thousand words to illustrate in detail the above-mentioned and additional lies, corruption, cover-ups, obstruction of justice and fake news by the Trump administration over the past two-plus years.
The GOP’s dangerous "loyalty" among Trump’s supporters and administration is due to fear of being politically destroyed, called stupid or incompetent by Trump.
Forget honesty, honor and loyalty to America seems to be the never-ending GOP/Trump mantra.
Emperor Trump continues to parade his disrespect and disdain for America, its citizens, laws, Constitution, the office of the president, and, in fact, his own political party. Justice and honor must prevail and, soon, put an end to Trump’s real life sleazy, nightmarish and scary tragedy.
Trump supporters, please wake up, wise up and let your conscience be honest in regard to Emperor Trump’s new/old clothes and treacherous behavior.
Michael Thomas Masters
Bettendorf