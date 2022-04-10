 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Wake up

We moved here 33 years ago. Fixing streets comes up every year. Same old, same old story.

We spend dollars upon dollars downtown. Parking lots going up, then tearing down. Our area, around Dover Court and Grand Avenue and St. Paul, is pathetic. I travel this everyday. I also attend Sacred Heart Cathedral on Iowa Street. This is like driving on a plowed field.

Brady Street, a main artery, is falling apart. Now there is talk of two-way streets and more money to be spent on 53rd Street. If the city had given themselves better vision, this would not be necessary.

Spend the money on the older neighborhoods where the people live and go to work everyday. It is a challenge. Also, newer subdivisions rank #1 in snow removal. We are cleared on the second or third day.

Wake up and fix our old neighborhoods. 

John  D. Everitt

Davenport

