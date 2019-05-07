"Falsehood flies, and truth comes limping after it, so that when men come to be undeceived, it is too late ..." (Jonathan Swift)
"We'll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false. " (CIA Director Bill Casey, 1981)
I'm amazed at the lies the public adheres to when the evidence presents itself. For instance, the lie that we're spreading "freedom and democracy" by trying to overthrow the Venezuelan government with our own puppet, Juan Guaido, bred right here in the United States.
The reason we are there is to steal resources, just like we do to the countries in the Middle East.
Notice, no mention of election interference from the mainstream media, even though it's obvious he's being played, along with most Americans.
The same media insists on Russian collusion in the last presidential election, over and over.
So when will Amerikans (sic) wake up? Sadly, the way I'm reading it, not in my lifetime.
Tom Keith
Moline