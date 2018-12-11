The Atlantic Bottling Company, a Coca-Cola bottler, is moving from its current home in Rock Island to a new facility in Walcott. Atlantic has said that none of its current employees will lose their jobs in the move, but in a May 31 interview with this newspaper, it said that no new jobs will be added.
Atlantic Bottling Company does not own the Rock Island facility and the owners will have to find a new tenant once they are gone. Atlantic will not own its new facility, either, as the Iowa 80 Group is building it for them. Additionally, the City of Walcott is giving Atlantic $460,000 in tax rebates for making the move over the next five years.
The mayor says it will help the city by increasing sales at businesses in the area.
Could someone explain to me how this isn't a way to impoverish working people to benefit rich people? No one in Walcott is going to get a job from this. Current workers will keep their jobs but will have to travel farther and will likely fill up their tanks at the Iowa 80 Group's truck stop and buy food at the fast food joints there.
Walcott, meanwhile, will miss out on $460,000 in needed tax revenues for the next five years. How is this development? How is this good for anyone who actually lives and works for a living in that area of the Quad-Cities and Walcott?
Why do municipalities keep falling for this sort of boondoggle?
Lauren Siebert
Iowa City