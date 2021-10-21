 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Walk the line
topical

Letter: Walk the line

The article, "Deere workers 'willing to fight'," (Oct. 15), used interesting language to describe the current UAW strike. At one point, the strikers were described as "union brothers and sisters," (not union members?), and in another section, passersby were honking their car horns in "solidarity" (not support?).

Am I mistaken, or are we not supposed to think a news article should be using neutral language in news reports, and not wording pulled directly from a union press release?

The UAW and Deere are both well-positioned to bring an equitable end to this strike, but I would think our news reporters should try to walk the line between reportage and advocacy.

James Becht

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Disturbing

Donald Trump's rally in Des Moines last Saturday was disturbing on many levels. Most of all, that major Republicans stood on stage with a liar…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News