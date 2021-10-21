Letter: Walk the line

The article, "Deere workers 'willing to fight'," (Oct. 15), used interesting language to describe the current UAW strike. At one point, the strikers were described as "union brothers and sisters," (not union members?), and in another section, passersby were honking their car horns in "solidarity" (not support?).
Am I mistaken, or are we not supposed to think a news article should be using neutral language in news reports, and not wording pulled directly from a union press release?
The UAW and Deere are both well-positioned to bring an equitable end to this strike, but I would think our news reporters should try to walk the line between reportage and advocacy.
James Becht
Moline