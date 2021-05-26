 Skip to main content
Letter: Walk the walk
Pope Francis says he welcomes criticism from America. The newly appointed bishop of President Biden's diocese in Delaware doesn't know if he will allow communion for Joe Biden, who is someone my family voted for. Well, if they are going to talk the talk, they should walk the walk. Pope Benedict XVI said the priest problems were because of the sexual revolution. I agree. The church has been so chummy with the revolutionists, even baptizing their children. The revolutionist perversion has rubbed off onto priests, and they will never get better.

Mike Maschmann

Long Grove

