Letter: Walk the walk

Pope Francis says he welcomes criticism from America. A church in South Carolina denied communion for Joe Biden, who is someone I may vote for. Well, if they are going to talk the talk, they should walk the walk. Pope Benedict XVI said the priest problems were because of the sexual revolution. I agree. The church has been so chummy with the revolutionists, even baptizing their children. The revolutionist perversion has rubbed off onto priests, and they will never get better.