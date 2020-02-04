Letter: Walk the walk

Letter: Walk the walk

{{featured_button_text}}

Pope Francis says he welcomes criticism from America. A church in South Carolina denied communion for Joe Biden, who is someone I may vote for. Well, if they are going to talk the talk, they should walk the walk. Pope Benedict XVI said the priest problems were because of the sexual revolution. I agree. The church has been so chummy with the revolutionists, even baptizing their children. The revolutionist perversion has rubbed off onto priests, and they will never get better.

Mike Maschmann

Long Grove

1
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Work smart

On Jan. 30, the Economy section carried an article on negotiating your salary. I'd like to add some perspective. As a member of the Davenport-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News