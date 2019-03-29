On Feb. 13, Daniel Murphy of Davenport wrote that "the East German government controlled its Western border for over 40 years." I would like to remind Mr. Murphy that the wall was built not to keep asylum seekers or immigrants out, but to prevent East Germans from fleeing their oppressive communist regime to democratic West Germany, the Bundesrepublik.
Nevertheless, between 1950 and 1961 four million East Germans fled to the West. Until August 1961, when the Berlin Wall was built, many East Germans could leave by crossing from East Berlin to West Berlin. The City of Berlin was totally surrounded by East German territory. But after the Berlin Wall was built and heavily fortified, many trying to flee were shot by the East German border police. But they did not give up. Many crossed successfully through tunnels and several people escaped to the West using a hot air balloon.
Today all of the walls are gone, only small sections are left to remind us of the East German regime, which collapsed in November of 1989. I do not believe that you can call this border wall a success.
Gisela McDonald
Bettendorf
Editor's note: The writer is an immigrant from Germany