Illegal immigration is a problem. It is having a negative impact on our security and economy, and it’s a drain on our government resources and entitlements. That’s fact not opinion. Those who state otherwise are intentionally untruthful.
Our current political climate of personal hatred for our president has further delayed any real action on this issue. Regardless, our elected officials have a constitutional obligation to protect our borders and the American people. It is not immoral, racist, unpatriotic or paranoia to expect this of our government.
Walls are the only true form of protection from unwanted intrusion. This has been the case for thousands of years. You may have noticed the walls that enclose your home. They are efficient and have minimal operational cost once built. Technology and patrolled barriers are a secondary level of protection. They are less effective and susceptible to yearly budgetary appropriations.
I support President Trump's efforts to curb the tide of illegal immigration and support the building of a physical barrier on both the southern and northern borders. Political posturing eliminated the chance of immigration legislation reform last year, and it appears that will never end. We should continue to welcome legal immigration in a controlled process, but we will need a physical barrier. I urge all elected representative to support our president's efforts.
Mark Witte
Davenport