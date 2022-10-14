 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Walton: Vote for Copley

It has been an honor and privilege to work as a Scott County Attorney for the past thirty-four years. Having spent over half my life working for this office, I have a keen interest in its future. On Nov. 8, the voters will have the opportunity to elect the next Scott County Attorney. I endorse Caleb Copley for this position.

I have worked with Caleb since he was an intern. He volunteered for as many court appearances as possible, including jury trials. I was so impressed I offered him a job immediately upon his graduation from law school. His enthusiasm and work ethic are exemplary. He demonstrates sound leadership skills daily. After working in the County Attorney’s office, he took a position with the U.S. Attorney where he prosecuted dangerous criminals at the federal level. Thankfully, he agreed to return to the Scott County Attorney’s Office where he continues to prosecute serious crimes. He has participated in multi-agency programs involving law enforcement and citizens to improve the criminal justice system. Changing technologies and environments require new skills and approaches to the duties of the County Attorney.

I believe Caleb Copley is the person to lead the Scott County Attorney’s office into the future. He will without a doubt have my vote on Election Day, and I hope he has yours, too.

Mike Walton

Davenport

