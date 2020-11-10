Letter: Wanton disregard

Governor Kim Reynolds said, "...this trend cannot continue," regarding the Iowa COVID -19 epidemic at a press conference she held on Nov. 6, while record-breaking numbers of Iowans suffered new infections and hospitalizations reached new highs. She is, unfortunately, dead wrong. This trend, along with the state’s recent outbreak of influenza are proving deadly and promise only more of the same.

During this conference she further asserted that the election results afforded her administration "a validation of our balanced response to COVID-19." Conflating election outcomes with public health and medical performance metrics involving the safety and security of those she is charged to safeguard reveals more than incompetence. Her political fealty to a national figure whose deadly, self-serving policies have not only been debunked, but rejected, are reported with apparent pride. But in reality, her policies demonstrate little more than wanton disregard for our health and safety, more than satisfying the definition of malfeasance as an elected official. Her impeachment is warranted.

Whether you agree or disagree with this call for action, reflect on this (more than) rhetorical question: As death and suffering mounts, how many will be enough? Our governor has no answer beyond only more.

William Lesch

Bettendorf

