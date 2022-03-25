Letter: War on the poor

The GOP may flip-flop on civil rights. They may bash protests one year but ride in "freedom" convoys the next. But on one thing they remain consistent: their war on the poor.

Republicans tried to force the IRS to open audits on all 25 million recipients of the Earned Income Tax Credit (while only 1 out of 50 millionaires is audited.) That is war on the working poor.

For 85 years the GOP has disparaged anti-poverty programs. This year a GOP senator introduced a plan to end Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid after five years. That's a war on the old and poor.

Republicans cut taxes for the rich but now propose new income taxes on the poor. Remember when Republicans tried to eliminate the estate tax in 2017? U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley rationalized helping millionaires by claiming those who didn't qualify for the estate tax were, "just spending every darn penny they have, whether it's on booze or women or movies."

Movie tickets keep you from having a $10 million estate? That's just insulting. And they're still talking about getting rid of Obamacare. Now that's a war on the sick and the poor.

Here in Iowa, thanks to the GOP definition of "flat and fair," the wealthy get a big tax cut next year. Those making minimum wage might get a small cut four years from now. You get what you vote for. A vote for the GOP is a vote for more unnecessary war on the poor.

James Driscoll

Bettendorf

