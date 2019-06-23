Ever since Donald Trump illegally walked away from the Iran nuclear agreement, our two countries have inched steadily closer to war. Iran’s economy has cratered due to tightened economic sanctions and our bullying of its western trading partners. Warmongers like John Bolton, Mike Pompeo and Lindsey Graham have been hoping that Iran will lash out in anger and frustration, thereby providing justification for a unilateral U.S. attack.
While it remains unclear who is responsible for the attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, Trump and Secretary of State Pompeo were quick to blame Iran. The rest of the world is rightly suspicious of any claims made by our famously dishonest commander-in-chief and his equally dishonest henchmen.
Should the order be given to attack Iran, senior military officers will have to decide if it is legal. An unnecessary war justified by lies, instigated by American provocations and conducted in violation of international law should be condemned as illegal by all branches of the military.
A war with Iran would make the Iraq War seem like a minor skirmish. While Iran is an undeniable troublemaker in the region, it should be contained, rather than bombed. Containment might take the form of disinformation campaigns, covert operations, CIA-backed domestic resistance movements, distant proxy wars or cyber-warfare. While distasteful, any of these options would be preferable to open warfare against a large, geographically complex country of 80 million people.
Mike Diamond
Rock Island