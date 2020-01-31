Letter: Warren is in your corner

I don’t know about you, but I often find wisdom and guidance in old saws. Sometimes I even quote people from another century, people like Einstein and Goldwater.

For instance: "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting different results." That begs the question: Why are Democrats, especially in this critical election, again talking about moderation and incrementalism? Such thinking ignores the anger and resentment that lost us the last election.

Elizabeth Warren understands that anger, because she came from the same place it did. She used the anger that comes from poverty and disadvantage to become a nationally recognized expert on bankruptcy law and finance. She is using that knowledge and her Oklahoma grit to fight for all of us. She used them during the financial meltdown recovery. American families come before big banks. She proved her skill at administration and team-building. And no Secretary of the Treasury, neither Mnuchin nor Geithner, can talk over her head. She will tilt every decision everyday a little bit in favor of the little guy.

"Moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue."