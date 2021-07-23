Letter: Was Pogo right?

Was Pogo right?
Pogo is/was a comic strip character. I will always remember his words of wisdom.
Our country is a mixture of convoluted issues, including a worldwide pandemic. Former President Donald Trump’s management style was to be authoritarian, using misinformation and divisiveness as his major tools to preside over his administration.
Seventy-five million Americans responded by voting for Trump, while more than 81 million voted for Democrat Joseph Biden.
Trump was the only leader to politicize the coronavirus. Trump turned his back on this pandemic causing 500,000-plus deaths and over 3 million families to suffer the pain and agony of the coronavirus.
Trump’s only positive act was Operation Warp Speed, where he challenged the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies to develop an effective vaccine to neutralize the pandemic.
Trump secretly had his immediate family vaccinated. He has never publicly endorsed any vaccine, leaving our country where the only pandemic we have today is among the unvaccinated.
I have always thought we were a strong country because of our two-party system. Each party forcing the other to the center. Both parties putting our Constitution first and their allegiance to their party’s position second. Democrats are viewed as liberals and pushing for socialism; Republicans as ignoring their oath to the Constitution and opposing Democrats just because they are Democrats.
Our country will always be what we want it to be. Was Pogo right when he said, “We have met the enemy and he is us”?
Paul A. Del Corso Sr.
Davenport
Tell-tale triggers
Salem, Massachusetts, 1692: Superstition-fueled hysteria spawned the New World’s first “witch-hunt.” Tribunals were convened where accusations equaled guilt, and hearsay about heresy could get you the noose. Nineteen “witches” were hanged that summer.
Washington D.C., 1952: A cold, nuclear stalemate exists between the U.S. and China/USSR. Simultaneously, a hot proxy war’s raging in Korea, with Marines fighting Chinese infantry and Air Force pilots dog-fighting Russians in “MiG Alley.”
Wisconsin Senator Joe McCarthy begins a crusade to purge communism from American society.
Was the “Red threat” real? Probably. The Rosenbergs and others did steal/sell military secrets, but McCarthy’s reasonable concern morphed into paranoia. Nobody was safe from his kangaroo-court-style hearings. Innuendo alone could get you “blacklisted” (cancelled?).
Many innocent lives/careers were destroyed before Joseph Welch’s “Have you ...no ...decency” quote ended McCarthy’s reign-of-terror and “McCarthyism” became a slur.
Washington, D.C., 2021: The president, attorney general and chairman of the Joint Chiefs discover a new boogie-man: The white supremacist. According to them, there’s a hood in every Caucasian’s underwear drawer, a white robe in every closet.
On a recent trip to the store, I decided to view the world through “woke” eyes, looking for subtle, circumstantial signs of supremacy.
What tell-tale triggers did I see? A retiree’s well-manicured lawn; Old Glory on a flagpole; a clerk requiring photo ID before cashing a MoneyGram; someone buying bananas; slave-owners on U.S. currency; tailgates with thin-blue-line decals. Most egregious of all? This letter, spelling, grammar and punctuation (mostly) correct.
I guess the administration’s right ...they’re (we’re) everywhere.
Eugene Mattecheck Jr.
Moline