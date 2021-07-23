Letter: Was Pogo right?

Was Pogo right?

Pogo is/was a comic strip character. I will always remember his words of wisdom.

Our country is a mixture of convoluted issues, including a worldwide pandemic. Former President Donald Trump’s management style was to be authoritarian, using misinformation and divisiveness as his major tools to preside over his administration.

Seventy-five million Americans responded by voting for Trump, while more than 81 million voted for Democrat Joseph Biden.

Trump was the only leader to politicize the coronavirus. Trump turned his back on this pandemic causing 500,000-plus deaths and over 3 million families to suffer the pain and agony of the coronavirus.

Trump’s only positive act was Operation Warp Speed, where he challenged the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies to develop an effective vaccine to neutralize the pandemic.

Trump secretly had his immediate family vaccinated. He has never publicly endorsed any vaccine, leaving our country where the only pandemic we have today is among the unvaccinated.