Letter: Was Pogo right?

Pogo is/was a comic strip character. I will always remember his words of wisdom.
Our country is a mixture of convoluted issues, including a worldwide pandemic. Former President Donald Trump's management style was to be authoritarian, using misinformation and divisiveness as his major tools to preside over his administration.
Seventy-five million Americans responded by voting for Trump, while more than 81 million voted for Democrat Joseph Biden.
Trump was the only leader to politicize the coronavirus. Trump turned his back on this pandemic causing 500,000-plus deaths and over 3 million families to suffer the pain and agony of the coronavirus.
Trump's only positive act was Operation Warp Speed, where he challenged the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies to develop an effective vaccine to neutralize the pandemic.
Trump secretly had his immediate family vaccinated. He has never publicly endorsed any vaccine, leaving our country where the only pandemic we have today is among the unvaccinated.
I have always thought we were a strong country because of our two-party system. Each party forcing the other to the center. Both parties putting our Constitution first and their allegiance to their party’s position second. Democrats are viewed as liberals and pushing for socialism; Republicans as ignoring their oath to the Constitution and opposing Democrats just because they are Democrats.
Our country will always be what we want it to be. Was Pogo right when he said, "We have met the enemy and he is us"?
Paul A. Del Corso Sr.
Davenport