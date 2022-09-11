Letter: Was Trump chosen by God?

Trump chosen by God?

God gave us the Ten Commandments to live by.

If Trump was chosen by God, then why does he (Trump), lie, swear, call people names, make fun of handicapped people, was married three times, cheated on all three wives, brags about it, and shows no remorse.

Does this sound like someone God would choose to represent his will?

The God I worship doesn't march around waving an AR-15. The God I worship teaches us, through the Bible, how to love and live in peace.

He also teaches us to forgive and help one another.

Dale Klockenga

Geneseo