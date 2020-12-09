Letter: Wash your hands!

I spend $11.49 a month for the online version of The Dispatch hoping to read something interesting or a little bit novel, and what do I get in the op-eds? Letter after boring letter touting the benefits of masks. "Masks work. They are very good for you. Not wearing a mask is bad. Everyone should wear a mask if they love their fellow human being. Masks should be compulsory in every store. Nine out of ten doctors who wear masks, wear the N-95 model."

So if that's where The Dispatch wants to go, I can be just as boring as the next guy in 250 words or less: Dr. Fauci has told us that washing our hands with soap for at least 25 seconds is an effective way to mitigate the spread of the deadly coronavirus. If people don't care about their own safety, they should still care about the safety of others. People should always wash their hands, especially after leaving a bathroom stall because the virus can live on a toilet seat for a long time. And what about the children who sit on toilet seats? They are our future.

Even in these trying times that we are all in together apart, I still see people coming out of bathroom stalls at my neighborhood bar and Casey's who don't wash their hands when they're done. I'm not afraid to speak right up and tell them to wash their damn hands. Soap works. This is real!

Jim Vize

Moline

