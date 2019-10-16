I was headed towards Bettendorf from LeClaire on U.S. 67 on Monday morning and saw a strange thing happening. As I approached Arconic, I saw a bicyclist headed the opposite way on the bike path.
In this particular area of the path there is fencing along the route, as there is a grassy hill that slopes toward the highway, which prevents a bicyclist from going headlong down the slope. The main gist of my letter, though, is that as the bicyclist was riding on the path, a turkey was running beside the rider just on the other side of the fence. It was an awesome sight. I have always looked for the turkeys as I proceeded down the highway and sometimes have counted four or five turkeys at a time.
However, I only see one or two at a time lately. I wonder if the others have become displaced with the construction of the housing addition atop the hill.
I hope that is not the case as it is a real novelty to be able to observe the turkeys in their habitat along the highway. I hope everyone that uses that roadway will be watching out for the giant turkeys just in case they get a little "corn-fused" and head out on the highway, as I observed last week.
They are neat to see; maybe a learning moment for your kids, too. Keep an eye out for them whether in a car, riding bicycle or walking in that area.
Brian E. Dugan
LeClaire