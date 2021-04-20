Letter: Watch their actions

The Republican party has confusing messages these days. I listen to what they say and then watch what they do.

They say they believe in the sanctity of life. However, they do not support reasonable gun control or background checks. They pass laws allowing anyone to get a gun with the least oversight possible. If all life is important to a Republican, why don’t they wear masks to assure their safety and the safety of others during a pandemic?

You need look no further than the front page of this newspaper on Saturday to see elected Republicans, without masks or social distancing, inside a building, during a press conference.

Republicans say they believe in democracy. However, they have passed laws in many states to suppress the vote. If voting is the right and responsibility of each American citizen, why are they making it more difficult by instituting or continuing Jim Crow laws? Actually, we are aware of why Republicans are doing this. Some have stated publicly that they realize they will not win elections unless they suppress the vote.

Republicans say they want legislation to be bipartisan. What we see in Washington is Republican senators all voting against everything. They talk about compromise and negotiation but will participate in neither.