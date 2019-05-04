I ask for a more tempered choice of words in the coverage of the current Mississippi River flooding. In particular, I found the "CATASTROPHE" headline in the May 1, 2019, edition to be excessive. I believe it also helped feed the exaggerated and inaccurate national news coverage of the circumstances in our community.
I certainly acknowledge that the impact of the breach in the HESCO barrier protection was "catastrophic" to the several property owners, businesses, residents and vehicle owners who were affected by the sudden flooding.
However, when I hear national news reports that "the downtown is flooded," it inaccurately overstates the impacts and revives judgments that our community has been irresponsible and even ignorant in its decisions regarding the option of structural flood protection.
I currently reside in Bettendorf but was a Davenport resident for 25 years and a participant in dealing with flooding issues while a city employee for 22 years.
Clayton Lloyd
Bettendorf