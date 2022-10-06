 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Way to go Davenport

  • Updated
Letters logo

Hooray for Davenport. With massive support from the citizens, the city council voted to change the one ways back to two way traffic with an overwhelming 5-5 vote. Actually, it was a 1-0 vote since the mayor exercised his seldom needed vote to break a tie. My wife and I can hardly wait!! We assume it won’t be long before we see the return to downtown of the Syndicate Hub, ML Parker’s, Shannon's Restaurant, the Italian Village, Montgomery Ward, Woolworth’s, Hansons Hardware, Bishops and many more. Will the River Bandits soon become the QC Tigers as they were before one ways? Maybe parking meters will return to help cover some of the cost. I could go on and on but you get the point!

We have recently moved out of Davenport but are strongly considering a move back so we can enjoy the “New Davenport.”

A final and bit more serious thought….there is still ample time for the city council to reverse their decision and use the big bucks needed to accomplish this switch for badly needed street repair. Now that would have a chance to really get massive support from Davenport’s citizens! Just something to think about.

People are also reading…

Jim Hoepner

DeWitt

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Unfit for office

Letter: Unfit for office

Scott Webster, a Republican candidate for Iowa senate, said to my face he wanted to cut income taxes. When I asked how he would pay for police…

Letter: Let's rename River Drive

Letter: Let's rename River Drive

One of the very silly things Davenport did years ago was to name River Drive River Drive. The river referred to is one of the most famous bodi…

Letter: Miller-Meeks an oxymoron

Letter: Miller-Meeks an oxymoron

An oxymoron is defined as a phrase or figure of speech with a combination of self-contradicting words. A few examples include some awfully goo…

Letter: Stop the stealing

Letter: Stop the stealing

Although most important political issues are complex, we often try to condense them into a simple three-or-four-word slogan that can be chante…

Letter: Vote Franken, Bohannan

Letter: Vote Franken, Bohannan

Tom Harkin fans, remember when we had a Democratic U.S. Senator? This is the year to reclaim that seat with our outstanding candidate.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News