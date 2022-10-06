Letter: Way to go Davenport

Hooray for Davenport. With massive support from the citizens, the city council voted to change the one ways back to two way traffic with an overwhelming 5-5 vote. Actually, it was a 1-0 vote since the mayor exercised his seldom needed vote to break a tie. My wife and I can hardly wait!! We assume it won’t be long before we see the return to downtown of the Syndicate Hub, ML Parker’s, Shannon's Restaurant, the Italian Village, Montgomery Ward, Woolworth’s, Hansons Hardware, Bishops and many more. Will the River Bandits soon become the QC Tigers as they were before one ways? Maybe parking meters will return to help cover some of the cost. I could go on and on but you get the point!