Letter: Ways to cope

Thank you Amanda Herrington for your Nov. 9 letter. Yes, we all need to figure out what we can do to help our community. Our leaders, especially Kim Reynolds, aren’t there for us. Joe Biden will be terrific, but we must wait until January for him to power-up.
My way of helping will be to repeat your article by Olga Phoenix on six ways to cope:
Physical: Exercise, eat well, get enough sleep, unplug from media.
Psychological: Self-reflection, journal, individual or group therapy.
Emotional: Laugh, find a hobby, practice self-love and forgiveness.
Spiritual: Go into nature, volunteer, meditate, pray.
Personal: Learn who you are, set goals, spend time with loved ones.
Professional: Leave work at work, take time off as needed.
Olga suggests we consider all six or just the ones that will meet our needs. Please think of ways to help your community. A really easy one would be to call Reynolds (515-281-5211); at least give us a mask mandate.
Perhaps your interests lie more with work on equal justice, voter suppression, the sadness of animal abuse, hungry children, equal public education for all, keeping our beautiful Mississippi clean, on and on and on. The needs never end. I’m so grateful to be a citizen of the City of Davenport, the State of Iowa, the United States, the planet Earth. Hooray for democracy and our right to vote.
Pat Jones
Davenport
The founders’ fear
I was disappointed with Mark Schwiebert’s misleading Nov. 12 column on the Electoral College. He is disturbed that two presidential candidates won the popular vote and not the election. He didn’t mention that both were his party’s candidate. He infers that most founders opposed the practice. He doesn’t name any like Pinckney, Hamilton and later Madison, who wrote in favor of it. It was included in the Constitution and approved again with modifications in the 12th Amendment.
He argues that voters from smaller populated states get more weight in a presidential election. That is debatable. He doesn’t mention how under-represented those voters are in Congress. He claims action by the National Popular Vote movement is close to getting things changed. The fact is they are way short of the necessary states needed to make their end run around the Constitution. The prospect of any more joining is slim to none.
The founders’ fear of the large states running roughshod over the small ones is still valid today. There is an old lawyer’s axiom that says, “if you have the facts argue the facts, if you have the law argue the law, if you don’t have either just argue like hell”. Mark does a good job with the latter. He is evidently somebody special who gets a forum to voice his biased opinion.
Larry Stone
Rock Island
Speak up
President Trump’s repeated claims of fraudulent elections weakens the legitimacy of the many successful Republican elections. It is time for many of our leaders to stop being bystanders to President Trump’s bullyish behavior. Unfortunately, Trump’s allegations of fraudulent elections have been made with scant evidence. Elected federal leaders take an oath to defend the Constitution as part of their induction into the office. Elected leaders defend our Constitution by speaking up about false election remarks and tweets.
Daniel Dickens
Bettendorf
Get health care
The Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) is still the law of the land.
The medical and economic uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic make health insurance more important than ever.
Uninsured individuals and families must enroll in the ACA between Nov. 1 and Dec. 15 for coverage in 2021.
Low-income citizens may qualify for subsidized premiums.
Go to HealthCare.gov now to explore your options.
Frank Samuelson
Moline
