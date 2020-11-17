Letter: Ways to cope

Thank you Amanda Herrington for your Nov. 9 letter. Yes, we all need to figure out what we can do to help our community. Our leaders, especially Kim Reynolds, aren't there for us. Joe Biden will be terrific, but we must wait until January for him to power-up.
My way of helping will be to repeat your article by Olga Phoenix on six ways to cope:
Physical: Exercise, eat well, get enough sleep, unplug from media.
Psychological: Self-reflection, journal, individual or group therapy.
Emotional: Laugh, find a hobby, practice self-love and forgiveness.
Spiritual: Go into nature, volunteer, meditate, pray.
Personal: Learn who you are, set goals, spend time with loved ones.
Professional: Leave work at work, take time off as needed.
Olga suggests we consider all six or just the ones that will meet our needs. Please think of ways to help your community. A really easy one would be to call Reynolds (515-281-5211); at least give us a mask mandate.
Perhaps your interests lie more with work on equal justice, voter suppression, the sadness of animal abuse, hungry children, equal public education for all, keeping our beautiful Mississippi clean, on and on and on. The needs never end. I'm so grateful to be a citizen of the City of Davenport, the State of Iowa, the United States, the planet Earth. Hooray for democracy and our right to vote.
Pat Jones
Davenport
