Letter: Ways to cope

Thank you Amanda Herrington for your Nov. 9 letter. Yes, we all need to figure out what we can do to help our community. Our leaders, especially Kim Reynolds, aren't there for us. Joe Biden will be terrific, but we must wait until January for him to power-up.

My way of helping will be to repeat your article by Olga Phoenix on six ways to cope:

Physical: Exercise, eat well, get enough sleep, unplug from media.

Psychological: Self-reflection, journal, individual or group therapy.

Emotional: Laugh, find a hobby, practice self-love and forgiveness.

Spiritual: Go into nature, volunteer, meditate, pray.

Personal: Learn who you are, set goals, spend time with loved ones.

Professional: Leave work at work, take time off as needed.

Olga suggests we consider all six or just the ones that will meet our needs. Please think of ways to help your community. A really easy one would be to call Reynolds (515-281-5211); at least give us a mask mandate.