Letter: We all need a voice

I was not asked to write this letter, and I am certain it is not expected. I own a small business in the state of Illinois, but I live in Iowa. I write this letter in support of U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos knowing I cannot even vote for her, but because I believe in her.

Cheri Bustos does not differentiate between people on either side of the Mississippi when she fights for us in Washington. She understood how the 2019 flood affected my riverside business, my employees and my customers. She saw the devastation and the loss we suffered. She supported our business not because I could or would vote for her, but because she knew the problem was bigger than our one small business. It was about our community and it was bigger than her or her politics.

I have and will continue to support Cheri Bustos from "across the river" because she understands that we all need a voice in Washington, whether Democrat or Republican, because we all have suffered under our shutdowns, our floods, and our life as it is today.

And she doesn’t just "talk," she "walks." She visits our business and she supports us with her presence simply because she is a good person who has not lost her way in Washington. She is still for the human being and not the party.

Catherine Zamora Cartee

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0