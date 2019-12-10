Letter: We are a caring community

I would like to briefly clarify some items in an article in which I was quoted in the Saturday edition of the Quad City Times. The article referred to a rolled up free dining guide, which was held together with a large sticker promoting a group called the National Alliance, a white supremacy group.

The article is correct in our feelings on the hateful message landing in our yards. My concern was that it came around the same time as the visit of Nick Fuentes, and may have been encouraged by those who share his beliefs. I do not believe it was connected with the Baptist church where he was a speaker. The pastor of the church has given a statement refuting those beliefs, and I hope the congregation is not adversely affected by this.

My other concern was that the sticker being attached to the dining guide which contained advertisements of dozens of Quad City restaurants, may have desired to make people believe that these establishments supported the National Alliance. It is my firm belief that these businesses would not want to be associated with this group.