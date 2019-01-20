This letter is in a response to Ruth Johnson's very misguided reply (Jan. 13) to Mr. Justin Scott’s article (Jan. 1) concerning the Iowa Senate's continued refusal to sponsor him to give a humanist/atheist invocation.
Most distressing are Johnson's views of atheists, as she states: "...we are reaping the 'rewards' of atheistic views: Murder, lying, coveting other’s property…"
Wow. What an outright evil and bigoted thing to say to a whole group of hard working, very loving, thoughtful, caring, and scientific-minded people. Atheists are firefighters, police officers, nurses, doctors, athletes, bus drivers, students, scientists and every type of everyday people you can come across who are as equally concerned about their thriving community. An atheist myself, I have served and protected my community as a law enforcement officer for over 27 years.
Johnson likely doesn’t know the fact the most countries with large atheist populations (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Switzerland) rank highest in the world as being the happiest, healthiest, and the most generous.
These are amazing, wonderful, stable, vibrant countries with low crime rates.
"We The People," Agnostic, Atheist, Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Indigenous, Jainism, Pagan, Sikhism, Unitarian, otherwise spiritual, etc, etc… are all equal in America.
We all, as Americans, should have equal rights to speak in a governmental/public setting. This freedom is what our U.S. Constitution is about.
Justin Scott is correct. It’s high time our Iowa senators stop their practice of discrimination.
Wesley Unke
Clinton