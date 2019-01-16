There was an article in the Quad-City Times on Jan. 6, that needs to be addressed. It was entitled, "Planned Parenthood launches #SayAbortion campaign."
We are all God’s children but being human, we disagree on many issues, one of which is abortion. Abortion is not a political issue. It is a morally, sinful one.
It is beyond my comprehension how any human being can kill a tiny, defenseless baby in the womb of its mother. All babies are a gift from God. Furthermore, God’s Fifth Commandment says, "Thou Shalt Not Kill."
Those women who have aborted their child need to find peace and forgiveness from God, who is all forgiving to people who are repentant.
Abortion is not a "basic human right," nor is it a "normal part of life" and never will be. Our basic human right is the right to life.
I, too, am living in this community and for myself and the thousands of people who are pro-life who live in this area, we are thankful we no longer have an abortion clinic in Bettendorf and pray there never will be one again.
Ruth Weber
Davenport