Letter: 'We are Americans'

The coronavirus epidemic has created a crisis for United States citizens. Our country has a long history of working together in a time of crisis. World War II, the ongoing civil rights movement and the 9/11 attacks are three of many.

In this current coronavirus crisis each of us can do things to help by sacrificing a little for the common good. Staying out of crowds, keeping at least six feet from folks who don’t live with us and wearing a mask. Wearing a mask usually doesn’t aid the wearer, but protects our neighbors.

Carry each other’s burdens, and this way you will fulfill the law of Christ. (Galatians 6:2). I believe we can demonstrate our American values by following the above guidelines.

President Ronald Reagan said, “to believe that together, with God’s help, we can and will resolve the problems which now confront us. And after all, why shouldn’t we believe that? We are Americans.”

Daniel Dickens

Bettendorf

