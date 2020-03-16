Letter: We are at war

World War III has begun. Make no mistake about it – we are at war. Perhaps not with each other, but this is a war nonetheless. And a global one affecting us all. The question is: are we going to react as a global community or isolationists, each trying to only save our own individual countries?

In the United States, we have spoken out for unity – that’s part of our name: the United States of America. But in the last few decades we have demonstrated more division than unity, tearing ourselves apart day-by-day.

The novel coronavirus attacking our world, seeming to want the genocide of humanity, certainly has many of us in a panic. I think it is high time we faced it down with unity, courage, dignity and common sense.

Let us respond in the spirit of the global community it is attacking us as, and not as individual nations feeling isolated and helpless. Fear is the worst enemy we can have – let us unite in the strength of purpose to win against this common foe and we shall prevail.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"United We Stand, Divided We Fall" is not just a slogan. Let it be our battle cry against this foe, working together toward a future we can all live with – and for.

And, perhaps, we shall even find a much-needed benefit in the aftermath: peace and better understanding between peoples.