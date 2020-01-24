Letter: We are better than this

I am saddened and upset about the public display of hate a resident of Davenport thought was harmless or all in good humor. I do not find it harmless or funny. I truly believe that every American has the ability to express themselves however they see fit, which is protected by the United States Constitution.

As a retired U.S. Army officer that has actually fought in combat for my country, I do believe in freedom of speech. However, certain freedoms come at a cost to others. That is where I draw the line — how freedom of speech affects others. May it be political, racial, sexual, or religious, we must be aware of how our actions or speech impacts others.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am no longer in the Army, but I will fight for making Davenport a great place for all to live, work and raise a family. Davenport, we are better than this.

Patrick Peacock

7th Ward alderman

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0