Letter: We are better than this

I am saddened and upset about the public display of hate a resident of Davenport thought was harmless or all in good humor. I do not find it harmless or funny. I truly believe that every American has the ability to express themselves however they see fit, which is protected by the United States Constitution.
As a retired U.S. Army officer that has actually fought in combat for my country, I do believe in freedom of speech. However, certain freedoms come at a cost to others. That is where I draw the line — how freedom of speech affects others. May it be political, racial, sexual, or religious, we must be aware of how our actions or speech impacts others.
I am no longer in the Army, but I will fight for making Davenport a great place for all to live, work and raise a family. Davenport, we are better than this.
Patrick Peacock
7th Ward alderman
Davenport