Letter: We are one family
Dear fellow citizens, we must wake up to the realities of politicians of the federal, state and local governments. They should represent the community they have been elected for and not a political party or only special constituents of that community.

It has been very evident the partisanship of many elected officials, at all levels. We live in a society we all have helped to create and want to live in, but the politics and partisanship we read and hear about has become disgusting from all levels.

Our elected politicians must represent all citizens and be all-inclusive; otherwise, what degradation to our society and democracy. When elected officials can't respond to their responsibilities, sworn to by the Constitution and civil and local laws we have voted for, not special interests, they should be replaced.

Let us wake up to the realities and let them hear our harmonizing voices. We are one family and our representatives need to be all-inclusive.

Mike Fields

Rock Island

