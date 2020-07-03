Letter: We can all get along

Last weekend, my fiance and I attended an adult fastpitch softball tournament in Walcott, Iowa. Trying to social-distance ourselves from the unmasked home-team crowd, we moved our bleacher seats to the visitors' side. The "visitors" were a team from Chicago, consisting of Hispanics and Black players. Since it was too hot to sit in the dugout, they and their fans were camped in the grass near the seating area we chose. They quickly befriended us. For the next six hours they kept up a lively round of chatter, enjoying our occasional comments. Several times I nearly fell off the bleachers laughing at their good-natured humor.
During one of their games, the umpire made a controversial call, not in their favor. The tournament's chaperone cop, who was standing nearby, diplomatically resolved the dispute without it turning racial. Play quickly resumed.
We followed that team until competition was almost over for the night. Before we left, they thanked us for "being such great fans."
That was the most fun I've ever had at a fastpitch softball game since I became a fan in 1964.
See? We can all get along and maybe even enjoy each other.
Luanne Beinke
Rock Island
