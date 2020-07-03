Letter: We can all get along

Last weekend, my fiance and I attended an adult fastpitch softball tournament in Walcott, Iowa. Trying to social-distance ourselves from the unmasked home-team crowd, we moved our bleacher seats to the visitors' side. The "visitors" were a team from Chicago, consisting of Hispanics and Black players. Since it was too hot to sit in the dugout, they and their fans were camped in the grass near the seating area we chose. They quickly befriended us. For the next six hours they kept up a lively round of chatter, enjoying our occasional comments. Several times I nearly fell off the bleachers laughing at their good-natured humor.