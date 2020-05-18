Letter: We can beat this thing

As the world and people struggle living in fear of this deadly disease, it is a good time to reconnect with loved ones. To all the frontliners out there, I thank you for putting your life on the line.
My wish is everyone will follow the CDC guidelines to prevent the virus from spreading and to kill it off. Together we can beat this thing. Stay strong, stay united and most of all stay safe.
Angie Rohwer
Davenport
