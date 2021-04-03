Letter: We can do better

Recently, I read Rock Island was getting a nice infusion of money representing many millions from the COVID relief package that was recently passed. For a micro-second I was amused at the comment that some of our leaders were trying to figure out what to do with the money. This feeling faded quickly when I looked across the street from my house at the deeply neglected sidewalk and street.

I have lived in my house for over 40 years and have not seen one attempt to fix the sidewalks that have become so bad they force children walking home from Rocky into the streets. I drive down the 11th Street, Blackhawk Road, the one-ways downtown, and the downtown area, seeing a tired town from years of neglect from past and present city leaders.

We have a gift before us with an infusion of a nice chunk of money. We need to invest this money wisely in our infrastructure that will result in a positive infusion for our citizens, businesses and our great city as a whole. If less time was spent trying to sell our water and sewer services, and more was spent on refocusing on items short-, medium-, and long-term that would truly benefit all the citizens of Rock Island, we all would win!

We can do better.

Mike Wiggins

Rock Island

