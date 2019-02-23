Close to my Dad's grave in Minnesota lies the grave of a woman who bled to death from a coat hanger abortion, leaving two preteen boys who needed their mother. Learning of this horrible, hideous, senseless death at a time when my own grieving was so raw made a lasting impression on me.
I never walked in that poor woman's shoes, so facing my own self righteousness concerning abortion was very hard. But just as government of the people, by the people and for the people has never passed a law to castrate rapists, it should not pass laws to ban legal abortion. Think of how many men, even the famous, the government could have castrated if such a rapist law had existed. Then think of the way our society would have treated those men.
Governor Reynolds lives in her own self righteous bubble. She will never be a strong governor because she is a follower, not a leader. We can do better, and in this age of alternative intelligence, we must.
Mary Tomsche
Long Grove