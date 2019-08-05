One Human Family Immigration Task Force is grateful for the many people and organizations who were a local light for the National Lights for Liberty event. The focus of Lights for Liberty was to spotlight the unacceptable conditions for people seeking safety, peace and their basic human rights in the United States. Instead they are placed in cages in the United States, of all places.
Likely each one of us has been grateful for some help, not because we were placed in cages, but felt boxed in. We all now have the opportunity to shine our spotlight on those in cages to be released and let the court hear their case. Yes, we can do it.
Nora Dvorak
Convener
OHF Immigration Task Force
Davenport