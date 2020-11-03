Letter: We can handle the truth

We should all expect more out of our elected officials than half truths told to paint a rosy picture.

Avoiding responsibility by telling obvious falsehoods is no way to lead a city. We deserve better, and we can have better.

Matthew Timion

Moline

(The writer is a candidate for the 4th Ward seat on the Moline City Council.)

Thanks a lot

I just want to say a great big thank you to all the selfish, self-centered yahoos out there who refuse to wear masks for taking all of us considerate folks who have complied with the COVID-19 guidelines back to stricter times.

All of us have pandemic fatigue, but thanks to you it will last longer than need be. Try thinking about someone else than yourself.

Christine Hicks

Moline

Issues of concern