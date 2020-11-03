Letter: We can handle the truth

We can handle the truth
Moline Alderman Mike Wendt recently wrote an op-ed letting citizens know all is well in Moline. The headline alone suggests there are no problems, but the article contains half-truths; steering the public away from the reality behind the balanced budget.
Wendt claims the budget was balanced without letting any staff go, but this is not true. Approximately 25 library employees were laid off when the city council withheld its portion of the library budget, forcing the Library Board to shut their doors (reported in this newspaper on April 21). Claiming the library voluntarily closed is absurd.
The city’s finance director told the council that our balanced budget was accomplished in large part due to 35 vacant/frozen positions, eight participants in early retirement, reducing overtime and eliminating seasonal employment.
Furthermore, multiple city employees have quit since April. Imagine how bad things must be for a city employee to quit their secure job during a global pandemic.
The budget was only balanced because of layoffs and city staff jumping ship. To say otherwise is false. Our current situation does not represent a victory, but rather a near miss.
Moliners can handle hard truths. The council made tough choices, and they should be able to stand by these decisions rather than skirting responsibility.
We should all expect more out of our elected officials than half truths told to paint a rosy picture.
Avoiding responsibility by telling obvious falsehoods is no way to lead a city. We deserve better, and we can have better.
Matthew Timion
Moline
(The writer is a candidate for the 4th Ward seat on the Moline City Council.)
Thanks a lot
I just want to say a great big thank you to all the selfish, self-centered yahoos out there who refuse to wear masks for taking all of us considerate folks who have complied with the COVID-19 guidelines back to stricter times.
All of us have pandemic fatigue, but thanks to you it will last longer than need be. Try thinking about someone else than yourself.
Christine Hicks
Moline
Issues of concern
There are a couple of things that are really concerning to me right now. First, sports: I really like sports, Rock Island High School, Augustana College, Illinois and pro sports. The Red Sox, Packers and Celtics. But with the virus in our midst, I really worry about players from junior high through the pros. Do we really need to put players, coaches, officials and fans at risk so we can watch (and bet) on games? In spite of what puts so many in danger, too many are pretending it is safe.
Second, many are pushing an issue that I am really concerned about, especially in the current election year. Many say they are “pro life.” But, I spent over 30 years working as a social worker and more years working for human rights. What I saw and still see clearly is that “pro life” people are in reality “pro fetus.” Once that fetus is born, the vast majority of these people forget them. They are opposed to finding schools, health care, access to food and a multitude of other resources that are needed for a decent existence. “Pro- fetus”—yes. “Pro-life”—no.
One other thing … to people who are wearing masks, please remember to cover both your mouth and your nose. If you don’t, the mask is ineffective.
Charles Wilt
Rock Island
