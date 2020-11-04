Letter: We can handle the truth

Moline Alderman Mike Wendt recently wrote an op-ed letting citizens know all is well in Moline. The headline alone suggests there are no problems, but the article contains half-truths; steering the public away from the reality behind the balanced budget.

Wendt claims the budget was balanced without letting any staff go, but this is not true. Approximately 25 library employees were laid off when the city council withheld its portion of the library budget, forcing the Library Board to shut their doors (reported in this newspaper on April 21). Claiming the library voluntarily closed is absurd.

The city’s finance director told the council that our balanced budget was accomplished in large part due to 35 vacant/frozen positions, eight participants in early retirement, reducing overtime and eliminating seasonal employment.

Furthermore, multiple city employees have quit since April. Imagine how bad things must be for a city employee to quit their secure job during a global pandemic.

The budget was only balanced because of layoffs and city staff jumping ship. To say otherwise is false. Our current situation does not represent a victory, but rather a near miss.