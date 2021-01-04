Letter: We can see clearly now

With 2020 behind us, we can see so much about the United States more clearly now.

We can see that our health care system is fragmented and inadequate for the challenge thrust on it by a global pandemic and an indifferent president. As heroically as our doctors, nurses, respiratory therapist, EMTs, hospital cleaning staff, and all the others fight valiantly to keep an ever increasing load of desperately sick people alive, the federal government’s responses have often been too little, too late, confusing, and flat out wrong. However, science has prevailed and we now have vaccines. Our healthcare workers are still lacking basic equipment and because of the widespread spike in cases they have no relief coming from somewhere else.

We can see that deep fissures of racial injustice were not abolished by having a Black president. Racism is alive and well, encouraged by a white president with words and deeds.

We can see how fragile our economy is in the face the necessity of social isolation required to stop the spread of the virus.

We can see how good the American people can be by organizing food drive; sewing masks for strangers; marching for justice; wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands to protect others; and staying in touch with those isolated.