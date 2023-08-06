We are in self-destruct mode.

Gov. Christie recently pledged allegiance to the Republican Party. A preponderance of voters are obsessed with the Democratic Party in spite of demonstrated incompetence and policies favoring socialism, contrary to the fundamental freedoms guaranteed by the constitution.

Blatant corruption in federal government is the norm. Congress has reached a point of allegiance to their respective parties in their myopic drive for the funds provided by the industrial sector coupled to their obsession for re-election while their electorate continues to be attacked by unscrupulous con artists and criminals. The political and industrial sectors are driven by a lust for power, dominance over the working, productive population.

The inane, irrational adoration of two seriously flawed politicians appears destined to govern our future.

The time has come to define a new party, one that understands the need for term limits and concentration on 21st century reality.

Decency has become a quality to be ridiculed. Crime is rampant, reckless spending is condoned by both parties. Inflation is the new taxing method while seniors bear the brunt of the erosion of their life’s savings. Abortion is logically a human rights issue, better debated locally within the religious community. Gender definition is a very personal human characteristic that is normal and rightly left to those affected with the support of the population, not under the purview of government. Thinking people have ceded our civilization to radical, outspoken, narcissists while logic is buried in the rubble.

Either get active or quietly accept blame for a world your children will despise.

Bill Wohlford

Bettendorf