Letter: We can't afford GOP

Last month, Governor Kim Reynolds said it would be irresponsible to not appeal the discrimination verdict against former Governor Terry Branstad. She decided to go forward with the appeal.

She said the cost at this point would be minimal. Well, to this day, GOP leadership in Iowa has cost taxpayers about $53 million. Over the last three years, high profile cases have cost Iowa taxpayers millions. This money could be better spent on our state’s schools, cleaning up waterways, and helping Iowans. Instead, we, the taxpayers, are paying for lawsuits. This is not minimal; these are taxpayer dollars.

The $53 million is just a start; the cost is expected to rise. Chris Godfrey sued the state for discrimination and is seeking $4.1 million for fees and costs. The cost of Branstad’s lawyers is near $2 million. This together would be another $6 million of taxpayers money spent in settlements and fees.

Imagine how $53 million could benefit our communities. Iowans can’t afford GOP leadership.

Lidija Geest

Davenport

