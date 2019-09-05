Grandpa Joe came to our Labor Day Picnic. It’s good he always says what he thinks, but what he thinks isn’t always good.
Still, Biden would be 50 times better than The Donald. Elizabeth, Kamala, Bernie, Beto or Cory might be 100 times better.
Every Independence Day we're reminded that borders can’t take away our unalienable right to "… life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness …"
We aren’t all healthy, but our creator and common humanity demand everybody hurt or sick get health care. Other countries do this. We’re as good as they are. We can, too.
Dan Daly
Iowa City