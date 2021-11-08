Letter: We can't compete

The story Scott Newberg spun about producing computer chips here in the Quad Cities in his Nov. 4 letter is way beyond Professor Harold Hill's boys' band. I will point out two major problems.

First, there is not one person in the Quad Cities capable of designing a next-generation semiconductor, such as a new facility ought to make. The current U.S.-based chip producers hire all they can find. U.S.-based companies including Nvidia, Intel, and AMD design chips in the U.S., but they are manufactured overseas, mainly in Taiwan, South Korea and Singapore. U.S. companies do not, today, have the capability to compete in the manufacturing process.

Secondly, Intel is investing $20 billion to build two chip factories in Arizona and $3.5 billion to build a chip manufacturing facility in New Mexico. That is $23.5 billion of Intel money. Not one penny is government subsidized. I do not know of any other U.S. company even trying to compete.

So, Mr. Newberg, let us all know when you find the 300-plus engineers who can design the semiconductors and the facilities to make them. And let us know when you have secured $25 billion of private capital to finance the project. I will leave the idea that the government should fund it to those of you far more liberal than I.