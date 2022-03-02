 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: We can't force oil production

Letters to the editor

On Feb. 26 this newspaper published a letter from Bill Bloom declaring that President Biden should counter Russia's invasion of Ukraine by increasing oil production to bring the price of oil down to $60/barrel. How?

Iowa may want to regulate what gas stations sell or forbid landowners to install solar panels, but tell us what law authorizes the president to order private businesses to increase production on private, Tribal or government lands? Many laws govern oil production, but none mandate increased oil production.

How about ordering increasing production from government lands? Even if the leases provided that authority, government lands produce only 8% of national oil production. And every field's production is pressure sensitive, so rapidly increasing production risks destroying it, or decreasing its lifetime production, or requiring additional actions and costs to recover oil left behind. Rushing production reduces total recovery.

Issuing more government leases? That doesn't guarantee more production, and it takes years to develop an oil field.

People are also reading…

If the authority exists within the Defense Production Act, it would amount to nationalizing the industry. Which companies would be required to increase production from which fields and by how much? Please tell us.

As to Mr. Bloom’s statement that President Biden should put Finland and Sweden on the fast track for admission to NATO, Sweden stated on Feb. 26, 2022 that it did not want to be a member of NATO. Finland has recently made a similar statement.

Margaret Walsh

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A disaster

Letter: A disaster

President Biden’s handling of Ukraine is yet another disaster. In dealing with Vladimir Putin his message has been consistently weak. As Russi…

Letter: Unsafe streets

Letter: Unsafe streets

First, I will say that I support the fine officers of Bettendorf and Davenport. They have an extremely difficult job, particularly in light of…

Letter: A shortage of courage

Letter: A shortage of courage

Like racers propelling a bobsled, Republicans at the Iowa statehouse are past the curve of the first funnel week. Tucked and hurtling towards …

Letter: Destructive behavior

Letter: Destructive behavior

We are seeing the insertion of governors, mayors, district attorneys and other elites into our government who are observed to employ what many…

Letter: A safety hazard

Letter: A safety hazard

This letter is to address the safety and integrity of the neighborhood bordering along the St. Vincent’s practice fields between West Central …

Letter: A shortage of courage

Letter: A shortage of courage

Like racers propelling a bobsled, Republicans at the Iowa statehouse are past the curve of the first funnel week. Tucked and hurtling towards …

Letter: Rise together

Letter: Rise together

We at the Quad Cities DSA would like to voice our unequivocal support for the striking workers of Lodges 388 and 1191 of the IAMAW union. We a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News