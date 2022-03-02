Letter: We can't force oil production

On Feb. 26 this newspaper published a letter from Bill Bloom declaring that President Biden should counter Russia's invasion of Ukraine by increasing oil production to bring the price of oil down to $60/barrel. How?

Iowa may want to regulate what gas stations sell or forbid landowners to install solar panels, but tell us what law authorizes the president to order private businesses to increase production on private, Tribal or government lands? Many laws govern oil production, but none mandate increased oil production.

How about ordering increasing production from government lands? Even if the leases provided that authority, government lands produce only 8% of national oil production. And every field's production is pressure sensitive, so rapidly increasing production risks destroying it, or decreasing its lifetime production, or requiring additional actions and costs to recover oil left behind. Rushing production reduces total recovery.

Issuing more government leases? That doesn't guarantee more production, and it takes years to develop an oil field.

If the authority exists within the Defense Production Act, it would amount to nationalizing the industry. Which companies would be required to increase production from which fields and by how much? Please tell us.

As to Mr. Bloom’s statement that President Biden should put Finland and Sweden on the fast track for admission to NATO, Sweden stated on Feb. 26, 2022 that it did not want to be a member of NATO. Finland has recently made a similar statement.

Margaret Walsh

Bettendorf

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0