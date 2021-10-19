Letter: We deserve better

I would like to add to comments on Bill Bloom's Oct. 5 letter. He has recognized how badly the media treated former President Donald Trump in his four-year term, compared with no criticism of President Joe Biden and, frankly, no news he provides back to us citizens.

How can an acting president not take questions when the country has so many large problems at hand? Biden should do his job. He has created a very unsafe and disastrous southern border, a disastrous withdraw from Afghanistan, leaving countless people who supported us behind. Biden also decided to stop the pipeline. You can see it now at the gas pump, and our natural gas promises to be much higher.

Inflation is here and it will cost us all more to eat, heat our homes, drive our cars and just carry on our lives. To add insult to injury, Biden and the left want to pass infrastructure and social spending bills they say won’t cost us anything. Not true.

We need fiscally responsible elected officials like Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who is doing an excellent job. Under Trump, we had energy independence; he ran the country with pride, capitalism not socialism, tax reform, border security, and elimination of ISIS' leader. He managed China, a smaller government, and lastly the COVID-19 vaccine.